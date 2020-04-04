15 Cebu City vendors in question for alleged overpricing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities from the Cebu City Government have requested at least 15 vendors from four public markets to shed light on overpricing allegations.

In a press release issued on May 4, 2020, the City Legal Office (CLO) said they will be summoning these market vendors after receiving an endorsement letter from the City Market Operations Division.

“(Our office) received the endorsement of Market Administrator Jonil Matuguina indicating the names of the vendors as well as the overpriced commodities,” City Lawyer Rey Gealon was quoted.

The vendors in question are from Barangays Capitol, Talamban, Pardo, and Quiot. CLO added that citation tickets were also issued against the individuals.

“The Market Operations Division enforcers rounded up these public markets last week and found out that prices of eggs, fruits, and vegetables, among other market products, were absurdly high as compared to the DTI-issued price matrix,” they said.

If proven, the vendors could face administrative sanctions for violating the Cebu City Market Code of 2007 that prohibits the ‘unreasonable and unconscionable price increases’.

Penalties include the closure of stalls and termination of market space lease.

Since the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis last February, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has imposed a price freeze on all basic goods. /bmjo