Compostela cops catch 9 men engaging in tigbakay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If they will continue to violate the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) rules, then we will continue also to pursue them.

Police Captain Vincent Zozobrado, Compostela Police Station chief, said this after nine men were caught engaging in an illegal cockfighting activity or “tigbakay” in Purok Tambis, Barangay Panangban, Compostela town at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Zozobrado said the nine men, who were arrested, would be facing charges of illegal gambling and violation of the ECQ.

Z0zobrado said the police had no choice but to keep on arresting those who would be caught in the act participating in activities that would violate the ECQ and other illegal activities.

“Naay mga raid nag dili namo ma abtan mao amoa gyud gina pursue bisag kani sila naa sa bukid na kaayo,” said Zozobrado.

(There were raids where we were unable to catch those who participated and the organizers that is why we pursued them even when they have been doing the gambling in the mountain areas.)

The nine men, who were mostly from Liloan town, Cebu, did not have the chance to escape when the authorities arrived in the area.

Police also confiscated seven live fighting cocks and and two dead cocks.

Zozobrado said they would be coordinating with the neighboring town police to be able to monitor those who would be involved in illegal gambling and would continue to go out despite the strict measures on the checkpoint areas./dbs