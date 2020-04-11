21 ‘tigbakay’ men spending the rest of Holy Week in Danao City Police detention cell

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Instead of spending the Holy Week at home with the family, 21 persons, who were caught engaging in tigbakay or illegal cockfighting activities, will be spending it inside the Danao City Police Station detention cell.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maribel Getigan, Danao City Police Station chief, said he was disappointed after hearing reports of concerned citizens about the cockfighting activity happening in three barangays in the city despite the reminders of the rules and regulations while Cebu province continued to be under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“They were only not violating rules but also risking their own lives by spending time with the activity. Crowding an area where they are exposed to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” said Getigan.

Read more: CCPO chief to illegal gamblers: Either you will be arrested or die of COVID-19

According to Getigan, the 21 men were arrested in three operations conducted in Barangays Guinsay, Suba and Santican. The operations were done from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more: More ‘tigbakay men’ nabbed in 2 Cebu City brgys

This was also at about the same time on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, that the Cebu City policemen of the Labangon Police Station arrested 10 men in two barangays in Cebu City Barangay Buhisan and Barangay Tisa for also engaging in tigbakay.

The 10 men were arrested and detained at the police station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Meanwhile, in Danao City, Getigan said that when the authorities arrived in these areas, the men involved were quick to escape, but others were unlucky as policemen were also fast runners and were able to apprehend them.

“One of my policemen is now limping because of the chase. We are very serious about this. Our only hope is that the public is as serious as we are,” said Getigan.

Read more: Curfew violators in Danao City made to pray the rosary

Getigan said that although she had initiated praying the rosary as punishment of curfew and ECQ violators, but those who would be caught in a cockfight activity would be detained and would be facing charges for for illegal gambling./dbs