Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night

MOALBOAL, CEBU — The sky will light up once again with “shooting stars” on Tuesday night, May 5, 2020, until the early hours of Wednesday, May 6, as the annual Eta Aquariid meteor shower reaches its peak, the state weather bureau here said.

Nedz Delfin, weather specialist I of Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said that the meteor shower will be active between April 19 to May 28, with peak nights slated May 5 to 6.

The good news is that those hoping to see this spectacle can do so.

“Yes, makakita ta [Metro Cebu]…So far sa atung forecast sir, partly cloudly lang ta, so naa ta’y chance makakita, expected nga mu-peak bitaw siya, so between before makadlawun and midnight maoy expected nga mu-peak siya,” Delfin said.

(Yes, it can be seen in Metro Cebu. So far, in our weather forecast, Cebu is partly cloudly so we have a chance to see it. We are expecting its peak between before midnight and early dawn)

Delfin said the Eta Aquariid meteor shower will be visible over Metro Cebu from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. on May 6. Approximately 20 meteors will be seen each hour.

The source of the Eta Equariid meteor showers comes from the debris or remnants from the Halley’s Comet, in which the Earth crosses its orbital path between April and May each year.

Delfin gave some essential tips to Cebuanos who want to witness the celestial event on Tuesday night.

“Kung mutan-aw gyud ka, mas maayo bitaw nga wide imong view so wala kaayo building. Kung naa kay open field mas maayo and stay away from bright lights kay di kaayo maka-focus imong mata kung naay bright lights,” she said.

(If you really want to witness [the Eta Aquariid meteor shower], it’s better if your view is wide and far from buildings. If you have an open field, it’s better. Stay away from bright lights because you can’t focus when there’s a presence of bright lights in your surroundings) /bmjo