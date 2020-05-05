Gasoline prices up, diesel down

MANILA, Philippines — The price of gasoline went up this week, while the prices of diesel and kerosene went down.

In separate advisories, oil companies said that the price of gasoline had gone up by 75 cents per liter, while the prices of diesel and kerosene decreased by 10 cents and 60 cents, respectively.

This went into effect on Tuesday. The companies which made the price changes were Seaoil Philippines, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, PTT Philippines, Shell Philippines, and Total.

—Roy Stephen C. Canivel