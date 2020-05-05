Mandaue City’s quarantine facility nears completion

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City’s quarantine facility will soon be made operational to accommodate at least 1,000 individuals who get the coronavirus disease 2019 infection.

The facility that is located inside the compound of the Mandaue City Central School was designed and built under the supervision of Engineer Marivic Cabigas, who heads the Department of General Services, “to create a quarantine facility using existing public buildings in order for the city to save money and resources which can be used for other purposes in combating COVID-19.”

Mandaue City now has 89 COVID-19 cases with three recoveries and two deaths. The city did not log any new case on Monday, May 4, 2020.

In an advisory posted on its official Facebook page, City’s Public Information Office said that the facility is designed with a negative room pressure system that is now operational. The use of a negative pressure room is an isolation technique that is being used in hospitals and medical centers to prevent room to room cross-contamination.

“The air inside the facility will be sucked out by a ventilation fan and made to pass through a filter so that contaminated air cannot escape,” the PIO advisory said.

Its comfort rooms and sinks are also ready for use while an alarm and bell system was also installed at the facility.

“In an isolation setting, cleanliness and hygiene is still of paramount importance.”

The alarm and bell system, on the other hand, will allow patients to easily call the attention of health personnel in case of need.

Wanting to prevent contamination, the city’s quarantine facility is also equipped with a hazardous waste collection center so that wastes generated here will not be mixed with ordinary household garbage.

“The city has hired a specialized waste disposal contractor to handle the hazardous wastes generated by the facility,” the advisory said. /bmjo