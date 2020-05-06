Bohol drug den raid leads to arrest of five drug personalities

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A raid and a buy bust operation in a drug den in Dauis town in Bohol by a team from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, led to the arrest of five suspected drug personalities from the area.

In a joint operation with the Bohol Provincial Police, and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), PDEA-7 was able to arrest the five at around 6 p.m. in Purok 7, Barangay Tinago.

The five are Jonathan M. Sumagang, 47, jobless and the subject of the operation; Lester C. Lomonsod, 18, jobless; Joe Mark P. Micabani, 25, construction painter; Gil T. Sinconiegue, 43, construction worker; and Jonabie B. Brunidor, 27, who is working as a secretary of Barangay Dao in Tagbilaran City.

According to initial investigation, Brunidor is the girlfriend of Sumagang.

The five were caught in the drug den that was under surveillance for a week.

Also seized during the operation were six packs of suspected illegal drugs weighing 50 grams with an estimated market value of P340,000.

PDEA-7 told CDN Digital that they learned that Sumagang can dispose up to one kilo of suspected illegal drugs in the area.

The five suspects are now under police custody pending the filing of charges for violation of Article II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). /bmjo