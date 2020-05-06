Mandaue tells ‘presumptive’ positives to immediately isolate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has called on their constituents to immediately undergo self-isolation if they test positive in the massive strategic testing using rapid antibody-based kits which started today, May 6, 2020.

As the rapid antibody test is not conclusive in determining coronavirus infection, those who test positive using the rapid tests will need to undergo confirmatory tests using their swab specimen and the real-time polymerase chain reaction (rt-PCR) machine.

The strategic mass rapid testing targets 10 percent of the households in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu. The data from the mass testing will be the “scientific and calibrated bases of the highly urbanized cities in the possible lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and transition to general or modified community quarantine.”

Based on the timeline of the tri-cities’ Project Balik Buhay (PBB), they intend to complete the testing and interpretation of data on May 20 and decide whether or not the three cities will shift to modified community quarantine on May 21.

While waiting for the confirmatory results of the “presumptive positive” patient, or those who tested positive in the rapid antibody test, the city said its health personnel will immediately commence with the contract tracing activities.

“Once a patient is identified as presumptive positive, the DOH, as well as the City Health Workers and the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams, will trace [individuals] who have been in contact with the patient,” the PIO wrote.

The city also urged its residents to be honest if the health workers would reach out to them for the contact tracing effort.

Meanwhile, those who will be confirmed positive for COVID-19 through the rt-PCR test but are asymptomatic will be taken to the designated isolation units of every barangay while those that show mild symptoms will be brought to the Mandaue City Central Quarantine Facility.

A COVID-19 positive patient, if deemed needing hospital care, will be taken to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) or to a private hospital if the patient chooses.

The city has also appealed to the public not to discriminate against persons who will be considered presumptive positive or would be confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“Please remember that our sick brothers and sisters in the community need our understanding and compassion, not harassment nor discrimination. They are already going through a lot of stress and anguish. Dili nato pun-an. Let us help them by sending them our love and prayers,” the city added.