City Health begins re-swabbing of isolated Luz patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health has conducted a swabbing of the patients isolated in Barrio Luz National High School.

This after Luz patients debunked the statements of City Administrator Floro Casas Jr., that they already proved negative to the swab test twice and were ready to be released.

The City Health Officers conducted the swab to the 159 isolated patients in the school on Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020.

Roy Genares, 36, one of the isolated patients said 69 patients have already been swabbed.

“Naghope mi nga manegative mi. (We are hoping that we will have negative results),” said Genares.

City Health Officer Daisy Villa said the re-swab will determine if the patients are already negative to the virus. Two subsequent negative results would mean they are free to go.

“Usually the results these days are released in three to six days. We can’t give a date when the Luz patients will be released,” she said in an interview with CDN Digital.

Still, she said that the data is needed even if the patients have been quarantined more than 14 days so that when they return to their sitio, they will no longer be infectious. /rcg