25-year-old man in Cebu City facing parricide charges for stabbing own mother

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man from Barangay Mambaling here is facing parricide charges after he stabbed dead his own mother inside their home on Thursday evening, May 7, 2020.

The suspect was later identified by police as 25-year-old Johnrey Bacsal.

Police Captain Francis Renz Talosig, chief of Mambaling Police Station, said that the mother of the Bascal, identified as Anelita Andoque, was found dead with a deep wound in her neck when authorities went to her house to report about the attempted escape of her son from their compound.

Bascal was caught in the quarantine control point of the compound where their house was, after he tried to run past the security in the area. Sitio Alaska in the village has tightened its borders due to the lockdown imposed by the city due to the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Based on the initial investigation, Talosig said that they found out that both were earlier arguing for the reason that Bacsal wanted to go out but was not given permission by Andoque.

Not in his right mind?

Statement from the witnesses said that the two have been arguing over the same matter since last week.

“This may have been the motive of the crime but we are still conducting further investigation to find out the exact motive,” said Talosig.

He also said they will look into the reports that Bacsal might not be in his right mind since he may be depressed because of his failure to land a job as a seaman.

Talosig said this showed a bit when Bacsal was brought to the police station and couldn’t give a proper answer to the questions the police were asking him about the incident.

As of this posting, Bacsal is being held at the Mambaling Police station. /bmjo