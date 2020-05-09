Cebuanos told: Prepare for hotter days ahead

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everyone’s been talking about how hot it has been here in Cebu.

Last Thursday, May 7, Pagasa Visayas recorded an air temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius with a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius, the hottest in the region, so far, for this year.

This kind of humidity and heat is brought about the dry-hot season that Cebuanos will be experiencing for the whole month of May that is also considered as the hottest month of the year.

Engineer Al Quiblat, Pagasa Visayas head, told CDN Digital that Cebu’s heat index will continue to rise in the coming days.

“Based on the climatological data for the past 30 years, the third week to last week of May is when the highest max temperature of the year happens. So, expected pa init nga panahon in the coming days,” said Quiblat.

To prepare for hotter days, Quiblat is asking Cebuanos to always stay hydrated, to stay at home, and to avoid direct exposure to the heat of the sun.

“Stay at home and drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and light-colored dress. Do not eat food rich in protein and a full meal but eat frequent,” he said.

Staying indoors is one of the best ways to keep yourself away from the dangers of extreme heat that can lead to heat exhaustion, or worse, heatstroke.

“As much as possible stay indoor all the time if not be sure ayaw pa buwad dugay sa init lapas 20 minutes, particularly [between] 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and wear or use panangga sa init,” he added.

Jomar Eclarino, a weather specialist at Pagasa Mactan, added that heat and humidity can cause different kinds of heat exhaustions like heat cramps and heat stress that may eventually lead to heatstroke.

So, Siloys, stay home, and stay hydrated! Remember, hotter days are coming our way. /dcb