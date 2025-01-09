Construction painter, 2 others nabbed in Cebu City buy bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A 33-year-old construction painter, who has allegedly been moonlighting as a drug den maintainer, was apprehended during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, on Wednesday evening, December 8.

The anti-illegal drugs operation took place in Sitio Sto. Rosario, Brgy. Labangon.

Apprehended was the subject of the operation, identified as alias “Harry,” 33, an alleged drug den maintainer.

Harry, a construction painter and resident of Brgy. Labangon, allegedly disposes of 20 grams of illegal drugs every week.

This information was based on a report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

After receiving a tip from concerned citizens, PDEA-7 agents, along with personnel from the Labangon Police Station, conducted a two-week case buildup.

They arrested Harry and two other men visiting the alleged drug den at around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

The arrested visitors were identified as alias “Renante,” 29, jobless, and alias “Joseph,” 42, a businessman engaged in the buy-and-sell of vehicle parts.

Renante is a resident of Brgy. Labangon, while Joseph is a native of Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Seized from the three suspects were 11 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated average market value of P74,800. Authorities also confiscated various drug paraphernalia during the operation.

As of this writing, all three suspects remain in custody while awaiting the filing of appropriate drug charges.

Meanwhile, the seized drug evidence has been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition.

