Mayor Alegado defends actions amid indirect contempt charges

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Consolacion Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado has defended her actions that led to the recent indirect contempt charges.

In a statement, Alegado asserted that the contempt charges stemmed from her unwavering commitment to safeguarding the property rights and interests of both the Municipality of Consolacion and its residents.

“The recent development—the contempt order—is one of the many hazards of local governance,” she said, emphasizing the challenges local officials face in addressing issues brought by their constituents daily.

Alegado questioned the rationale behind labeling her efforts to protect government interests as “contemptuous” or “criminal.”

She stated, “Since when has any act of protecting government rights or interests become contemptuous, malicious, or even damn criminal?”

She expressed concern that those who had allegedly violated the municipality’s property rights and national and local laws appeared to profit from their unlawful actions, raising questions about the fairness of the legal system.

“Since when are unlawful acts given legal premiums?” Alegado asked.

The mayor also believes that the court may have misunderstood the motives behind her actions. “I am not aware of any action I have made that has maliciously or criminally violated any order of the court,” Alegado stated, asserting that contempt charges require deliberate intent and malice—elements she strongly disputes were present in her case.

Alegado and her lawyers are scheduled to file a Motion for Reconsideration within the legal timeframe and to explore all possible legal avenues to contest the ruling.

“For now, nothing will change. I shall continue to perform my functions as the duly elected Local Chief Executive of the Municipality of Consolacion,” she said, reaffirming her pledge to serve and protect the rightful interests of the people of Consolacion.

Background

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 14 in Cebu City found Alegado guilty of indirect contempt due to her alleged failure to comply with a court order regarding a disputed lease and the removal of barricades at the Fooda Saversmart Corporation leased property.

The case arose from a lease dispute between Alegado’s administration and Fooda in 2023, where Fooda accused Alegado of unjustly installing barricades that obstructed access to their leased premises, significantly disrupting their business. The properties involved are Lot Nos. 604 and 11222 in Brgy. Poblacion.

The RTC Cebu City Branch 17 granted Fooda’s petition for a writ of preliminary injunction and ordered the removal of the barricades made of galvanized iron sheets. However, Fooda reported that the mayor’s office continued to resist compliance, citing unclear legal justifications related to the lease agreement.

