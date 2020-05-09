Barangay Ermita records first two COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another densely populated barangay in Cebu City has recorded a case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Barangay Ermita, home to the city’s largest public market, has recorded its first two cases of the COVID-19 on May 8, 2020. The two cases are from the interior portions of the barangay.

Still, the danger lies too close to the Carbon Market. With this, Market Authority Head, Jonil Matuguina, said they had set up extra measures to the already tightly-secured public market.

Matuguina assured that the market would undergo weekly disinfection every Monday. The entrance and exits are also guarded to ensure that only those with the family names starting with the letters allowed on a certain day can enter.

The market has adapted a name-coding scheme.

Patrols are more frequent as well to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene among the vendors and consumers.

Another barangay with a major market in it also recorded its first cases. Barangay Pasil, where the Pasil Fish Market is located recorded three cases in Sitio Lawis.

Read more: Labella orders temporary closure of Suba Fish Port, Pasil Fish Market

This came a week after the Pasil Fish Market was officially closed.

The temporary fish market is now along F. Vestil Street near the South Road Properties.

Aside from Ermita and Pasil, other urban barangays also recorded new cases on Friday including Barangays Mambaling, Labangon, San Nicolas, Sambag 2, Suba ang Luz.

Mambaling recorded 6 new cases in Sitios Alaska Proper, Tinabangay, Lawis, and Ypil-ypil.

Labangon recorded two new cases in Sitio Salvador.

A case was recorded in Barangay San Nicolas, but the City Health has yet to verify if it is Basak San Nicolas or San Nicolas Proper.

Luz and Suba recorded one new case each. /dbs