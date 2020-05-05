CIDG-7 vows to act once plaints are filed on cash aid distribution irregularities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is prepared to take action and investigate once there will be complaints that will reach their office about irregularities in the distribution of the cash assistance to the public.

This was the statement of Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, deputy regional chief of CIDG-7, following the start of the investigation of the CIDG-7 Lapu-Lapu City Unit against reported irregularities in the distribution of government subsidies under the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) and the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) int he area.

According to Tolosa, the case in Lapu-lapu City was first reported by an anonymous individual which later reached the office of the Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and was immediately acted upon.

Tolosa said they would be determining the extent of liability among the officials who were in-charge and had created the irregularity itself so that charges might be filed.

He also added that although they were currently investigating irregularities in Lapu-Lapu City, their office would also be able to do the same to other local government units (LGUs) as long as there would be valid reports.

“We are tasked to conduct investigation especially with the distribution of this social amelioration program (SAP),” said Tolosa.

Tolosa also warned the public officials of the charges they might face when they would be found to be involved with the irregularities in the distribution of the cash assistance./dbs