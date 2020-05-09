Cebu City now has 2,500 beds in isolation centers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has now 2,500 beds in the different Barangay Isolation Centers (BIC) for the asymptomatic cases of the coronvarius disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement through the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), the city government said that at least 1,035 of these beds were already functional and were being used by the isolated patients.

The remaining 665 beds are being prepared as well.

Only those, who are asymptomatic positive patients, will be isolated in the BIC. Once they develop symptoms, they will be transferred to a medical facility.

There are now 19 schools that are being used as BICs in the city including the Barrio Luz National High School, the Mambaling Elementary School, and the Labangon Elementary School.

“Ang Cebu City government ang nag-supply og pagkaon, tubig ug uban pang panginahanglanon alang niadtong mga gi-isolate sa mga BIC sa tagsa-tagsa ka barangay. Ang mga Barangay Isolation Centers gi-monitor sa Department of Health, City Health Department ug sa tagsa-tagsa ka mga barangays,” said the PIO.

(The Cebu City government supplies isolated patients with food, water, and other needs. The BICs are being monitored by the Department of Health and City Health Department in the barangays.)

In the mountain barangays, there are at least 236 beds waiting for to-be-isolated patients.

The city government assured that there is enough bed space to isolate all the asymptomatic patients who prove positive to the virus. /dbs