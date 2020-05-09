More CCPO policemen undergo 14-day quarantine

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More policemen under the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) have been placed under quarantine after being exposed to a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive person.

At least six more policemen from the Waterfront Police station of the city were placed in a 14-day quarantine in Barangay Tejero elementary school and were swab tested on Friday, May 8, 2020.

This then brings the number of policemen under CCPO, who have been quarantined and swab tested, to 62.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the six policemen were the third contact persons of a COVID-19 positive patient.

According to Ferro, the policemen were not experiencing influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and were all in a good health condition, but as a preventive measure protocol, the policemen will have to finish the quarantine period even when they will test negative of the virus.

“We will also not take our chances we want to also make sure they are really in good condition,” said Ferro.

Police Captain Miles Damuslog, chief of Waterfront Police Station, said that it was on May 6 when the wife of the COVID-19 positive person was arrested for an illegal drug case.

On Friday they were able to find out that the husband tested positive for COVID-19 which led to the immediate contact tracing of the arresting personnel.

Damuslog said that woman was also in good health but she was subjected to isolation in another room in a Baranagay Tejero quarantine facility in Cebu City. /dbs