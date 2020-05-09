Close contacts of patient from Daanbantayan town test negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 11 individuals who came in close contact with the first coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient from Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu tested negative for the infection.

The local government of Daanbantayan, a first-class municipality located approximately 140 kilometers north of Cebu City, made this announcement on Facebook past 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

“Ang gilangkuban aning 11 ka tawo mao ang ambulance drivers nga naghatod sa ospital ug family members sa namatay,” the advisory said.

(The 11 individuals included the ambulance drivers that transported the patient to the hospital and his family members.)

However, the municipal government continues to wait for the outcome of the test results of 11 others, who were considered as secondary contacts of the patient, a 58-year-old man from Sitio Birhen sa Enar in Barangay Lanao.

The man, who was a kidney dialysis patient, was reported to have died on April 25 but his COVID-19 test results only came out on April 29.

But while the victim’s 11 close contacts were already declared free of the infection, they will still be made to complete the mandatory 14-days quarantine and will only be declared completely free of the virus after they are issued with a clearance by the Municipal Health Office.

“Mapasalamaton kita sa Ginoo tungod kay gidungog Niya ang atong mga pag-ampo. Atong pagsaludo sa mga frontliners nga padayon nga nakigbisog sa paghatag og serbisyo luyo sa hulga sa COVID-19,” the town’s advisory said.

(We are grateful to God because he heard our prayers. We would also like to recognize our frontliers who continue to serve town residents in their fight against COVID-19.)