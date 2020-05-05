Senator seeks price freeze on LPG, kerosene

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the Department of Energy to extend the price freeze on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene products to ease the burden of the enhanced community quarantine on Filipinos.

Gatchalian made the proposal after oil companies raised the price of LPG by more than P5 per kilogram on May 1. He said the price freeze could be extended up to June 30.