Mariano: Strict security measures will still be implemented in Cebu even after ECQ is lifted

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) will continue to implement strict rules and regulations even after the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) would have been lifted in order to ensure a safe and orderly community.

Maintaining a safer environment through law enforcement is their contribution to the national government’s “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa” program that aims to decongest Metro Manila and promote balanced regional development, said Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, the CPPO chief.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order No. 114 to institutionalize the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa” program proposed by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go to “ensure balanced regional development and equitable distribution of wealth, resources and opportunities through policies and programs that boost countryside development and inclusive growth, provide adequate social services, and promote full employment, industrialization, and an improved quality of life in rural areas.”

Even Cebu Governor Garcia plans to focus on enhanced countryside development after the enhanced community quarantine in Cebu province would have been lifted to bring countryside residents back home.

Mariano said that having a well-disciplined citizenry is key to ensuring the successful implementation of government programs.

This was proven with the 54 percent drop in criminality in Cebu province during the months of March and April and while the ECQ remains in effect.

Learning from their experience during the ECQ implementation, Mariano said that the police will be thinking of new strategies and additional peace and order measures that they will implement after the government’s stay at home policy would have been lifted to especially facilitate smooth implementation of the government’s “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa” program.

“We will look into what will work after [the ECQ is lifed],” Mariano said. / dcb