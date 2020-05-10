Carreta sitio placed under total lockdown due to COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered to place Sitio Bagumbuhay in Barangay Carreta under total lockdown on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Barangay Carreta on Saturday, May 9, 2020, registered 33 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, bulk of which are from Negative, an area inside Sitio Bagumbuhay.

In a statement from Cebu City’s Public Information Office (PIO), Labella was quoted as saying that he has directed for the implementation of a total lockdown in Sitio Bagumbuhay where 450 individuals are residing.

Negative is part of Sitio Bagumbuhay which is classified as an urban poor community located along General Maxilom Avenue Extension in downtown Cebu City.

The number of COVID-19 cases found in Barangay Carreta stood at 45 as of Saturday.

Close to 400 residents in Barangay Carreta, which has a population of over 12,500, have been swabbed and tested negative of COVID-19, the PIO stated.

“The city government will also provide additional assistance to those who will be affected by the lockdown by delivering rice and canned goods starting Sunday, May 10, 2020,” they added.

As of Saturday, Cebu City has 1,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 11 deaths and 23 recoveries.

Most patients are recently found in heavily populated areas such as urban poor communities.

Aside from Sitio Bagumbuhay in Barangay Carreta, a lockdown was also imposed in Sitios Zapatera (Barangay Luz), all sitios in Alaska Mambaling (Barangay Mambaling), and Callejon (Barangay Labangon).

The City Health Department (CHD) earlier said majority of those who tested positive of COVID-19 were asymptomatic and would not need immediate hospitalization. /dbs