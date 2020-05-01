LPA may develop into Tropical Depression Ambo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) that is currently located in the seas east of Mindanao will likely develop to become the first tropical depression in the country this 2020, Pagasa said on Sunday, May 10.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours. It will be named “Ambo.”

READ: LPA to enter PAR, may bring rains in Visayas

The center of the LPA was last estimated at around 635 kilometers east of Davao City.

“It is forecast to bring scattered light to moderate with occasional heavy rain over the regions of Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen,” the weather bureau said.

Pagasa also warned the residents of high-risk areas such as low-lying grounds, riverbanks, and uplands to be vigilant for possible flash floods and landslides due to the rains that may be carried by the weather disturbance.