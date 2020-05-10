Liloan lad makes hilarious video of a future with students having COVID-related names

CEBU CITY, Philippines— During this whole pandemic crisis, some newborn babies were named after some of the words that best describe our situation today.

Just like this one baby born in Bacolod City who was named Covid Marie.

If parents would also join in this mayhem of giving their children names that would literally sum up the year 2020, it would be very funny and hilarious per se.

Richard Remorta, former trainer in a BPO here in Cebu, took to the online world by making a video of a teacher calling out names of the students in the future— names that are all Covid-related.

“I want to give people an idea of what names are gonna be like in the future. But seriously, during these times where every day is a struggle to survive, this is the least that I can do — to make people happy,” said Remorta.

In the video, the Liloan-native acted as a teacher who is calling out the names of the kids for their daily attendance in the year 2027-2028.

Names like, Pandemica, Quarantina May, Covid Lee, and Dela Ta.

Watch:

WATCH: Netizen Richard Remorta from Lilo-an town in northern Cebu has made a video about how children's name will be like in the future because of this whole pandemic crisis today. Remorta played the part of a teacher in the video where he called out the children’s names in the school year 2027-2028. | Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, May 10, 2020

The video which he uploaded on May 7 has already been viewed 45,000 times with 2,100 shares.

Now, this is something exciting for every teacher out there to meet their students in the future with very interesting names. /dbs