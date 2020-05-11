Cebuana beauty queen, boyfriend jailed for disregard of ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Moalboal town arrested a Cebuana model and beauty queen and her foreign boyfriend for swimming on a beach in Barangay Basdiot on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in defiance of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Maria Gigante and Spanish boyfriend, Javier Filosa Castro, were arrested by the police past 5 p.m. on Sunday, said Police Senior Master Sergeant Jennelyn Awe, desk officer of the Moalboal Police Station.

Awe said that Gigante and Castro are now kept in an isolation center because they came from Cebu City where more than a thousand cases of the coronavirus disease were already recorded.

Moalboal town is located about 89 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. / dcb