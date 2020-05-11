Man killed while visiting Sitio Badjawan in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mambaling police are looking for witnesses to the killing of a 28-year-old man in Sitio Badjawan, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at around 2: 15 a.m., this Monday, May 11, 2020.

The victim was identified as a certain Ardel Roylo Marikit, a resident of the mountain barangay of Pung-ol also in Cebu City.

Residents in Sitio Badjawan found Marikit’s lifeless in a sitting position and with his body leaning on a parked motorcycle.

Police Staff Sergeant Nelson Solana of the Mambaling Police Station said that Marikit died from bullet wounds that they found at the back of his head and left shoulder.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Solana said that residents in the area heard gun bursts at about 2 a.m. Scared, residents did not go out of their homes until two hours later.

Solana said that some residents in there recognize Marikit because he would often their place. But no one was able to tell the police what he would do during his visits and who he would meet with.

As of this writing, Mambaling police continue to gather information on Marikit’s background and the purpose of his visit in Sitio Badjawan.

Police are also asking witnesses to help in their investigation of his killing. / dcb