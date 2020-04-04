1-year-old is Cebu’s youngest COVID-19 fatality

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A one-year-old male infant was the latest patient to succumb to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu, and the youngest so far, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) reported on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The infant was already dead when brought to a hospital in Cebu City, said a press release from DOH-7.

But DOH-7 is yet to provide data on the child, who was among the three new COVID-19 fatalities, which DOH-7 logged on Sunday.

“One of the deaths recorded is a one-year-old male infant who was declared dead on arrival in a government hospital in Cebu City. We are still getting the details of the final causes of death from the hospitals where they were admitted or the city where they died,” said the agency’s press release which they issued to members of the Cebu media.

DOH – 7 also logged a total of 104 new cases of the infection in Cebu on Sunday. The bulk of the cases or a total of 97 new COVID-19 cases came from Cebu City.

Five of the cases came from Cebu province, which now brings to a total of 44 the COVID-19 cases in the province, while the two others came from Lapu-Lapu City.

According to DOH – 7, the new deaths recorded in Cebu on Sunday ‘slightly increased’ the region’s case fatality rate (CFR) from 1.36 percent to 1.45 percent. However, they assured that it was still ‘lower compared to the global average of 6.4 percent’.

Experts have said that Cebu’s low CFR is an indication of the proper management of the pandemic.

Central Visayas now has a total of 1,789 cases of the infection, making it the region outside National Capital Region where Quezon City is located, to have the highest reported cases of COVID-19. / dcb