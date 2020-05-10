Experts: Cebu City’s low CFR an indication of proper management of the pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Cebu City is one of the localities in the country with the highest number of reported cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, according to a report by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID).

However, it continues to log a low death rate, said Vivencio “Vince” Dizon, the IATF-EID deputy chief implementer.

Health experts here said that Cebu City’s low case fatality rate (CFR) indicates widened surveillance and proper management of the pandemic.

They also attributed the city’s low CFR on the local healthcare system’s ability to treat those who are in need of medical attention.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the chief pathologist from DOH in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), said that COVID-19 patients occupied around 40 percent of the existing hospital beds in the region.

Loreche said that despite the number of cases of the infection that were reported here, hospital occupancy is still ‘far’ from the warning level of 70 percent.

Data from experts of the University of the Philippines (UP) revealed that Central Visayas, where Cebu belongs, has over 5,200 hospital beds and at least 164 ICU beds that can accommodate patients experiencing severe symptoms of the infection.

LOW CFR

Dizon said in a virtual press conference late on Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020, that Cebu City’s CFR is much lower than that of Quezon City in Metro Manila that now tops the number of reported cases of COVID-19.

Manila is now considered as the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

Data from the Department of Health show that Quezon City now 1,523 COVID-19 cases recorded as of May 9.

Cebu City ranks second with 1,469 confirmed cases. However, Cebu City only posted a 0.75 percent CFR rate with its 11 deaths recorded as of Saturday.

Manila that ranks third in the list of localities with the most number of COVID-19 cases, tops the country’s CFR with 8.28 percent or 69 deaths. The locality recorded a total of 833 cases of the infection.

Quezon City ranked second with its 7.9 percent CFR because of 121 recorded deaths. It is followed by Parañaque with 7.8 percent CFR and Makati City with 6.29 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths nationwide totaled to 704 as of Saturday.

DOH said that the global average for COVID-19 deaths is at 6.4 percent. / dcb