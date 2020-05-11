LOOK: Mountains of Bohol can now be seen from Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With a lot of vehicles and factories on a break due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), air quality over Cebu has improved a lot.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) already said in an earlier report that the implementation of the ECQ which, in turn, led to the suspension of public transport and limited the number of private vehicles plying the streets, reduced the number of air pollutants.

Read: Air quality improves in Metro Cebu during ECQ

These are the reasons, the EMB-7 said, why the air quality in Metro Cebu has vastly improved.

Minus the smog, the clear skies now allows us to see the mountains of Bohol from Cebu, as proven by a photo a netizen took last Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Mito Estrada, 35, was biking on his way to Cantipla Market in Barangay Tabunan in Cebu City when he chanced upon a clear view of the Cebu City and the beautiful mountains of the neighboring island, Bohol.

“[This is my] first time to see Bohol that visible from that area. Been biking in that area for years already,” said Estrada.

Estrada took a photo with just his mobile phone for proof of this experience and shared it in his social media account. It has since gone viral.

As of Monday, May 11, the photo has already been shared 4,800 times and has garnered 3,200 reactions. /bmjo