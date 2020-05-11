Nurses dance to lighten up mood in Lapu mass testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A group of nurses of the Department of Health (DOH) who were part of the encoding team during a mass testing in barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City had a unique way of lightening up the mood during testing day on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

These nurses, during a break in the Rapid Antibody-Based Diagnostic Test, decided to make residents feel comfortable by doing a TikTok dance cover while behind their table and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Watch the video here:

DOH-7 nurses' Tiktok dance cover WATCH: These nurses of the Department of Health (DoH) lighten up the mood with a TikTok dance cover done during a break in a mass testing in Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday, May 10, 2020. | Video by Wice Cz via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, May 10, 2020

This may not be much of an entertainment to others, but some netizens and the actual residents present during the testing sure did breathe a sigh of relief when seeing this.

“Purpose namo na malingaw ang mga taw while waiting sa ilang turns during the mass testing and to make them feel na dili dapat kahadlokan ang pagtest ug kaming mga nurse,” said Wicel Zoilo, one of the nurses in the encoding team who shared the video online.

(The purpose was to lighten up the mood of the people while they waited for their turn during the mass testing and to make them feel that they should not be scared to be tested and to us nurses.)

It was also a way for the nurses to take their minds away from the heat, especially that they were wearing PPEs.

“Diversion tactic na maam na malingaw sad mi ug pawala sa kainit sa among mga gisout na mga PPEs,” she added.

(This is our diversion tactic, that they will be able to have fun and for us frontliners to forget for a while how hot it is wearing these PPEs.) /bmjo