Volunteer medtech explains why one should get tested

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Department of Health (DoH) MedTech volunteer from Lapu-Lapu City tells the public to make use of the rapid mass testing for safety and security.

Julia Arian Salinguhay, 23, from Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, a volunteer MedTech of the DOH told CDN Digital why one should volunteer to get tested.

“The purpose of the test is to know if people have antibodies against COVID-19 which is essential to know if isolation is necessary in order to prevent further spread of the virus and after collating data through this mass testing, the government will then reevaluate lifting of ECQ,” said Salinguhay.

She has been volunteering from May 4 and will end her volunteer work on May 13.

For 10 days, Salinguhay is devoting her time to help the government and other medical frontliners during this rapid mass testing in Lapu-Lapu City.

Salinguhay, who is also a medical student, decided to volunteer because she knew that this would be what she should be doing to help fight this crisis as a health worker.

“I volunteered not just because of an oath but because I knew that this was what I signed up for the moment I entered Med- school and that is to genuinely provide you your healthcare needs,” she said.

Salinguhay said that since she started volunteering as a MedTech she encountered a lot of things that made their job a little bit harder than it was.

“The heat index of Cebu and the population is very skeptical,” she added.

But even with these little bumps on the road, Salinguhay and the rest of the team is still very optimistic that one day, as one, we will be able to beat this health crisis. /dbs