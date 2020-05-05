Duterte: PH can’t afford second, third wave of coronavirus infections

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to the public to comply with quarantine guidelines since the country cannot afford a second or third wave of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections.

In a taped public address aired Tuesday morning, Duterte cautioned that easing restrictions of quarantine measures does not mean that the threat of COVID-19 is no longer present.

“Ganito ha, for those who will be allowed to go out and work and for those na hindi pa talaga puwede, remember, na itong pag, the easing up of the restrictions, hindi iyan [ibig] sabihin na wala na ang COVID,” Duterte said.

“Just because we allowed certain people, dahan dahan lang. Para walang… para hindi tayo madapa.Because we cannot afford a second or third wave na mangyari,” he added.

The President reminded the public of the “new normal” like wearing face masks in public places and observing physical distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

“So kindly, one is that do not go out of your house without a mask. That is a must, must-comply,” Duterte said.

“Then the social distancing, ito yung new life. Until such time na meron nang vaccine, merong mga medisina, that vaccine, sundin niyo yan, importante masyado,” he further reminded.

The President’s decision on whether to extend or relax the quarantine measures in several regions has yet to be announced.

Earlier, Malacañang said only parts of Metro Manila may remain under ECQ after May 15, depending on the severity of the contagion.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 11,086 COVID-19 cases with 726 deaths and 1,999 recoveries.