Tejero plans to put up ‘one-entrance, one-exit’ policy amidst rise in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Tejero here recorded 56 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 on May 12, 2020, a recent report of the Cebu City Health said.

Because of this development, the barangay’s committee on health told CDN Digital it is now preparing for wider isolation of the affected areas as there are now a total of 71 cases in the barangay.

They met with Police Captain Miles Damaslog, the chief of the Waterfront Police Station to discuss the putting up of a “one-entrance, one-exit” policy in the barangay (village).

Randy Gorion, a member of Tejero’s committee on health, said that this is a way to contain the virus in the affected sitios (sub-villages) and also prevent the entry of more cases from outside the barangay.

Most of the new cases are from Sitio Vilgun and one is from Sitio Zapanta. The residents of these sitios have volunteered to barricade their areas to prevent entry or exit as they are placed under quarantine.

The patients will also be transferred to the isolation center at the Tejero Elementary School. Gorion said families infected may choose to be home-quarantined. He also said Tejero will ensure the needs of the patients will be met.

“They have a choice to stay at home if the entire family is infected,” said Gorion.

Other barangays

Aside from Barangay Tejero, Barangay Sawang Calero also recorded 21 cases on Tuesday morning.

Barangay Mambaling recorded eight new cases, Barangay Ermita recorded two new cases, while Barangays Duljo Fatima, Sta. Cruz, and San Nicolas Proper recorded one new case each.

Another case with an unverified address was also recorded in the city, bringing the total number of new cases to 91.

Cebu City now has a total of 1,660 cases with 9 deaths. /bmjo