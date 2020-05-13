#AlayKayNanay Photo Contest winners
Petron Gasul made this year’s celebration of Mother’s Day extra special with its #AlayKayNanay Photo Contest which they dedicated to all Gasulista moms and their kids.
The photo contest was also the company’s means of spreading love on Mother’s Day and their way of thanking their loyal costumers.
Under the #AlayKayNanay Photo Contest, Facebook users were asked to post or share a selfie with their moms using the hashtag #AlayKayNanay.
From all of the entries submitted, Petron Gasul chose the top 5 best photos to win major prizes. Minor awards will also be given to 52 consolation prize winners.
Congratulations to the winners of the 5 major prizes!
Below is the list of the 52 consolation prize winners who won Petron Gasul discount coupon which they can use in their next Gasul/Fiesta Gas purchase!
1 Ednel Allera MIñoza
2 Liezel Villa Pansacala
3 Kimberly Wayne
4 Marry Ailyn Camay Sedon
5 Jessica Caingles
6 Khier Deiparine
7 Fritzie Kilcher
8 Analyn Estrada Lim
9 Iriz Elemia
10 Candy Abellanosa
11 Luz C. Tantiado
12 Yanz Roxas Taj
13 Ay En
14 Edrien Danaik Rallos
15 Sam Rabaya
16 Choi Em
17 Dandy Alberio
18 Eden Badana
19 Rhoda Cabellon
20 Zewzzs Liefon
21 Janzkarl Solrac
22 Katelyn Marie Patalinghug Gabutin
23 TajiikOmeta Cath
24 Liny Mctired
25 Melba De la Cerna
26 Ushyllej Varona Pantonial
27 Dwigth May Daniel Amar
28 Flora May Watimar Dijos
29 Deslate Vicente
30 Catherine Maurillo Lumaad
31 Angeli Dlsrys
32 Baby Bordie
33 Rosemarie Cudira
34 Lhen Lhen
35 Yann Yann Limquiaco
36 Neya Ligneb
37 Jamaica Maris David
38 Eiramanna Citnuhc
39 Leah Lim Te
40 MaxyCharm Aya
41 Ana Dacalos
42 Reinattha Maria
43 Yanz Roxas Taj
44 Cathy Adriatico
45 Emelita Salinas Lamarr
46 Marivie CimArante
47 MomoMa Guarapa
48 Ney Jore
49 Jishel Arcilla
50 Iriz Elemia
51 Cilla Bars
52 Geronima Baya
Just wait for an authorized Gasul Dealer – Modern Gas (GASUL Delivery CEBU) to get in touch with you for your well-deserved prizes!
