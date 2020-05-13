AlayKayNanay Photo Contest winners

Petron Gasul made this year’s celebration of Mother’s Day extra special with its #AlayKayNanay Photo Contest which they dedicated to all Gasulista moms and their kids.

The photo contest was also the company’s means of spreading love on Mother’s Day and their way of thanking their loyal costumers.

Under the #AlayKayNanay Photo Contest, Facebook users were asked to post or share a selfie with their moms using the hashtag #AlayKayNanay.

From all of the entries submitted, Petron Gasul chose the top 5 best photos to win major prizes. Minor awards will also be given to 52 consolation prize winners.

Congratulations to the winners of the 5 major prizes!

Below is the list of the 52 consolation prize winners who won Petron Gasul discount coupon which they can use in their next Gasul/Fiesta Gas purchase!

1 Ednel Allera MIñoza

2 Liezel Villa Pansacala

3 Kimberly Wayne

4 Marry Ailyn Camay Sedon

5 Jessica Caingles

6 Khier Deiparine

7 Fritzie Kilcher

8 Analyn Estrada Lim

9 Iriz Elemia

10 Candy Abellanosa

11 Luz C. Tantiado

12 Yanz Roxas Taj

13 Ay En

14 Edrien Danaik Rallos

15 Sam Rabaya

16 Choi Em

17 Dandy Alberio

18 Eden Badana

19 Rhoda Cabellon

20 Zewzzs Liefon

21 Janzkarl Solrac

22 Katelyn Marie Patalinghug Gabutin

23 TajiikOmeta Cath

24 Liny Mctired

25 Melba De la Cerna

26 Ushyllej Varona Pantonial

27 Dwigth May Daniel Amar

28 Flora May Watimar Dijos

29 Deslate Vicente

30 Catherine Maurillo Lumaad

31 Angeli Dlsrys

32 Baby Bordie

33 Rosemarie Cudira

34 Lhen Lhen

35 Yann Yann Limquiaco

36 Neya Ligneb

37 Jamaica Maris David

38 Eiramanna Citnuhc

39 Leah Lim Te

40 MaxyCharm Aya

41 Ana Dacalos

42 Reinattha Maria

43 Yanz Roxas Taj

44 Cathy Adriatico

45 Emelita Salinas Lamarr

46 Marivie CimArante

47 MomoMa Guarapa

48 Ney Jore

49 Jishel Arcilla

50 Iriz Elemia

51 Cilla Bars

52 Geronima Baya

Just wait for an authorized Gasul Dealer – Modern Gas (GASUL Delivery CEBU) to get in touch with you for your well-deserved prizes!