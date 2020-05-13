Cebu City logs 27 new COVID-19 cases for May 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City logged 27 new cases of the coronavirus infection this Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

But the good thing is that the number of recorded cases for the day is already much lower than the number of cases that were logged in the city in the previous days.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon, who made the announcement on behalf of Mayor Edgardo Labella, said the discovery of new cases of the infection resulted from ongoing mass testings.

Gealon said that about 90 percent of the patients have remained asymptomatic.

The 27 new cases include seven from Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz and three each from Barangays Inayawan and Suba.

Two new cases each were also reported in Barangays Lahug, Mambaling, San Nicolas Proper, and Tejero while one new case each was reported in Barangays Basak San Nicolas, Calamba, Duljo, Labangon, Pardo, and Pasil.

Of the three new cases in Barangay Inayawan, two were inmates at the Cebu City Jail. The new cases that were reported in Barangays Basak San Nicolas and Pardo also involved city jail inmates.

On Tuesday, Cebu City logged 91 cases of the infection, 56 of which were reported in Barangay Tejero.

Cebu City now has a total of 1,687 COVID-19 cases making it the Local Government Unit in the country with the most number of reported cases of the infection.

But the city’s recovery rate also continues to increase.

At least 42 COVID-19 positive individuals coming from Sitio Zapatera in Barrio Luz and Barangays Kasambagan and Lahug have already been cleared of the infection. Their addition increases to 74 the number of recoveries in the city with only nine deaths as of May 13. / dcb