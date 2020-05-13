Homegrown brand JN Cacao offers quality cacao products

Our favorite childhood treat, chocolate, comes from beans from the cacao tree.

And it is through these healthy beans that would help 27 year-old Jansel Navarro start his dream business.

Three years ago, Navarro started the JN Cacao to not only promote his brand and ideas but also Cebu’s local produce.

With a bachelors degree in Business Administration, Navarro never thought of starting a cacao business.

Like any other business, his products also went through many stages of “trial and error,” until he finally learned the process while helping local farmers through his brand.

He then started setting up online through social media and accepting orders in Cebu until it became a nationwide thing. His products are also displayed in local stores in Cebu.

Today, JN Cacao has a variety of cacao-dry products including ready-to-drink cacao flavors.

Since the enhanced community quarantine affected almost all business in the province, Navarro also started to partner with delivery services to be able to continue to serve his loyal customers and give Cebuanos a healthy alternative for their sweet tooth.

“It’s a perfect time [enhanced community quarantine] to bond together with our families and make our homestay more memorable while making our own version of good quality cakes, pastries, foods, and desserts using our products,” Navarro said.

JN Cacao ensures that their products only uses the best quality cacao beans for an excellent and authentic taste in all their products and beverages. These are all packaged with care and food safety measures.

Navarro believes that local cacao products can compete with imported chocolates with the right determination and hardwork.

His aim now is to become one of the main exporters of cacao products in a few years.

For deliveries and inquiries you may contact JN Cacao directly on facebook https://www.facebook.com/jncacao/ , instagram @jn_cacao, and Whatsapp through 09338765213.

Payment options include online bank transfer or Gcash.

Checkout their products:

Cacao-dry products

Cacao Tablea

Cacao Chocolate Chunks (75% Dark)

Cacao Powder (Unsweetened/Sweetened)

Ready-to-drink cacao flavors

Iced Cappuccino w/ cacao chunks

Iced Cappuccino w/ coffee jelly

Iced Cacao Caffe Mocha

Iced Cacao Dark Chocolate

Iced Cacao Mango Puree

Navarro encourages other start-up brands to treat their business as a baby that needs a lot of hardwork.

“When starting up a business, no matter how small or new your business is, you should put all of your passion and heart into it. Given the stress, downfall, judgement and critics, you should never surrender,” he added.

Cacao has a lot of health benefits like improving cardiovascular health, lowering blood pressure, and is a good source of antioxidants. /bmjo