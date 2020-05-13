Gealon: Cebu City follows IATF-EID guidelines on isolation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Legal Officer Rey Gealon said that amid the rise of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city, the city government still has to follow the guidelines set by the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID).

This he said after hearing about various complaints and reports of residents regarding the isolation protocols of COVID-19 patients.

Many of the residents in infected barangays have complained about why not all patients are pulled out from their homes or why the patients are not isolated in the quarantine centers established by the city.

Gealon, who speaks in behalf of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, clarified that according to the IATF-EID, the asymptomatic patients of the virus may be home quarantined if their homes are qualified for home quarantine.

For those whose homes are not qualified, they must be brought to the level one centers or the barangay isolation centers. Cebu City has 19 public schools set up as isolation centers with at least 2,500 beds.

This is more than the number of cases of COVID-19 in Cebu City which is at 1,687.

However, some infected individuals still refuse to be isolated, such in the case of Barangay Mambaling. The barangay and the City Health are already trying to convince these individuals to be isolated.

The Cebu City Police Office will also help bring the patients to the isolation center if necessary because those who remain in their sitios (sub-villages) may spread the virus to others.

As for symptomatic patients, they will be placed in level two facilities, which include the Cebu City Quarantine Center that has 260 beds, IEC Pavillion with 208 beds, and in the Bayanihan Quarantine Facility at the old Sacred Heart School Building, which has 42 beds.

Gealon reported that only 12 beds have been used in the quarantine centers as they are the only ones who have developed symptoms of the virus.

Lastly, those with severe symptoms of the virus will be taken to the medical facilities such as the Cebu City Medical Center, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, and other private hospitals.

“Andam ang syudad sa pag isolate sa mga pasyente. Naay tay hinobra nga mga beds para nila,” Gealon said.

(The city is ready to isolate patients. There is more than enough beds for them.)

With this, Gealon said the city is ready for more cases to be identified once the mass rapid testing will end and the results will be revealed.

He assured the public that the city will provide for the needs of the patients. /bmjo