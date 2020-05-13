High-value target arrested in Duljo-Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A high-value target was arrested by the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) in a buy-bust operation conducted on Wednesday afternoon, May 13, 2020, in Sitio Spolarium, Barangay Duljo-Fatima here.

Michael Angelo Abelle Caayaman, alias “Maac,” 23 years old and among the list of high-value targets in the regional level, was apprehended by the authorities outside his home at around 3:30 p.m.

Police Major Randy Tedio Caballes, chief of CIB, told CDN Digital that the suspect’s name was already on their list since November of last year as he is allegedly able to dispose of 500 grams of illegal drugs per week.

“Last year November na ni namo na kuha iyang ngan, and two weeks ago nag conduct tag surveillance mao nang na dakpan ni nato siya karon,” he said.

(We already had his name listed since November of last year, and two weeks ago we conducted surveillance that’s what led to his arrest today.)

Police confiscated 100 grams of suspected illegal drugs with an estimated value of P680,000 from Caayaman.

Caballes said the suspect, who has a live-in partner and a child, used to work in an eatery.

“Sauna nag trabaho ni siya as usa ka batchoy house pero na undang kay tungod sa ECQ (enhanced community quarantine),” he said.

(He used to work for a batchoy house but then stopped because of the ECQ.)

Authorities are now conducting a follow up investigation to track down the suspect’s supplier of illegal drugs.

The suspect will be facing charges of violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. /bmjo