Gullas to consult stakeholders regarding GCQ in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said he plans to meet with the stakeholders to discuss the recommendation of the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to put the city under general community quarantine (GCQ).

In a press conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Gullas said that placing Talisay City under GCQ is not as simple as it seems.

This would entail consultations form the various sectors that would be highly affected by the GCQ, including the business sector, the police, and traffic management.

“I have to consult with everyone involved. Tomorrow, I will meet with the Chamber of Commerce in Talisay because sila man gyod ang affected ani on what to open and the workforce. Another akong gusto klarohon is the guidelines sa GCQ,” said the mayor.

(I have to consult with everyone involved. Tomorrow, I will meet with the Chamber of Commerce in Talisay because they are the ones who will be affected the most on what to open and the workforce. Another I want to clarify is the guidelines of the GCQ.)

Gullas is concerned that some establishments have workers living in Cebu City, which is still under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

“Makatrabaho ba sila sa Talisay nya makabalik pa ba sila sa Cebu City? Kung ingon ana, di ba kaha na mas dangerous?” said Gullas.

(Can they still work in Talisay and can they go back to Cebu City? If that is the case, won’t that be more dangerous?)

The mayor said this is the reason why the city government needs to hear the concerns and the ideas of the industries in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Gullas said he is amicable to the plans of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to set-up a temporary bus terminal in the city for the southern towns and cities in the province.

The mayor said they are now looking for a viable spot for the temporary bus terminal. /bmjo