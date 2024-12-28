PMNFT shocks Thailand in historic 2-1 victory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines rewrote football history on Friday night, December 27, ending a 52-year drought against the formidable “War Elephants” of Thailand with a thrilling 2-1 victory in the first leg of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 semi-finals held at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

In a match brimming with intensity, Sandro Reyes and Enrique “Kike” Linares emerged as heroes, delivering to the Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) a long-awaited triumph over one of ASEAN’s football powerhouses.

The electric atmosphere inside the stadium, packed with passionate Filipino fans, evoked memories of the historic 2012 victory against Vietnam in the same tournament.

READ: Philippines to host Thailand in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup semifinals

Reyes opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a stunning strike from just outside the penalty box. Set up by Alex Monis, Reyes unleashed his signature left-footed shot that soared into the top corner, leaving the Thai goalkeeper helpless and putting the Philippines ahead, 1-0.

However, Thailand responded with an equalizer. Suphanan Bureerat leveled the score just before halftime, setting the stage for a fiercely contested second half.

READ: PH beats Indonesia, reaches AFF Cup semifinals after 6 years

RELENTLESS ATTACKS

The visitors came out firing after the break, with Suphanat Mueanta and Supachok Sarachat threatening to take the lead in the opening minutes of the second period. The Philippines’ defense stood firm despite the relentless attacks from the Thais courtesy of Quincy Kammeraad, who replaced the injured Patrick Deyto.

The PMNFT delivered the winning moment in extra time when they earned a free kick after Christian Rontini was brought down by William Weidersjö. Zico Bailey’s precise delivery found right-back Paul Tabinas, whose header across the goal set up Linares.

READ: Myanmar forces PHL to a 1-1 draw in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener

Linares saw the rare opportunity to shot a close range that found the back of the net, securing the historic 2-1 victory, with the entire RMS roaring in celebration.

This historic win marks the first time the Philippines has defeated Thailand since the 1972 Jakarta Cup.

The two sides will meet again on Monday, December 30, for the second leg at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, with the War Elephants seeking redemption on home soil.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP