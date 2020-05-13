Netizen from Cordova offering P75M bounty to kill Duterte says her FB account was hacked

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The netizen from Cordova town in Cebu who was arrested for offering in a Facebook post a P75-million bounty to anyone who can kill President Rodrigo Duterte claims her social media account was hacked.

Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) arrested Ma. Catherine Bentolan Ceron, 26, on Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, for her post shared on Tuesday, May 12, wherein she stated how dismayed she was with the president.

Ceron was apprehended by the CIDG-7 in sitio Tumoy, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova.

Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, Deputy Regional Chief of CIDG-7, told members of the media during a call conference that Ceron claimed that her Facebook account was hacked and that she wasn’t responsible for that post.

“Actually matod pa niya, kini kunong FB account niya kay na hack naay lain nga ni gamit. Pero iya nalang nang pamatud-an sa korte nga kini gyud nay ni gamit nga lain,” said Tolosa.

(Actually according to her that her FB account was hacked it some other person was using it. But she will have to prove that in court.)

Part of her post read: “Kong sino nakabasa sa post na to, patayin nyo si digong Duterte magbibibgay po ang gruop ng 75 milyon kong sinong makapatay ni duterte.”

(To whoever is reading this post, kill Digong Duterte and our group will give 75 million to whoever can kill Duterte.)

CIDG-7 has already conducted an online investigation and social media exploitation in coordination with the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit (RACU-7).

Ceron is now under the custody of CIDG-7 while a case for violation of Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code or Inciting to Sedition is being prepared against her. The bail is set at P400,000. /bmjo