This time, worker nabbed for offering P100-M bounty to kill Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — A construction worker was arrested on Tuesday night in Aklan province after posting on Facebook that he will give a P100 million reward to anyone who can kill President Rodrigo Duterte.

The suspect was identified as Ronald Quiboyen, 40, according to a report from Malapay Municipal police station on Wednesday.

Police probers said they received a tip on Tuesday morning about Quiboyen’s post on his Facebook account: “‘Yong 50-milyon nyo doblihin ko, gawin kung 100-milyon kung sino makapatay kay Duterte. Andito ako ngayon sa Boracay.”

(That P50 million bounty, I will double that and make it P100 million for those who can kill Duterte. I am here in Boracay.)

With this, a joint operation was launched against Quiboyen by Police Col. Columbo Allan Aberia of Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 6, Lt. Col. Gervacio Balmaceda Jr., chief of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit 6, and Malay police chief Lt. Col. Jonathan Pablito.

Police apprehended Quiboyen at Sitio Hagdan in Barangay Yapak, Malay at 7 p.m. Quiboyen is now detained in Malay police station while a case for violation of Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code or Inciting to Sedition is being prepared against him.

Quiboyen’s arrest came a day after the arrest of Ronnel Mas, a public high school teacher from Pangasinan, who offered a P50 million bounty to those who can kill Duterte.