BREAKING: House convenes into Committee of the Whole to tackle ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon convened into a committee of the whole to tackle a bill seeking to grant ABS-CBN a franchise to “construct, install, operate and maintain radio and television broadcasting stations in the Philippines.”

The motion was made by House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez.

A copy of House Bill No. 6732 has yet to be obtained by media, but according to House’s website, among the authors is House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Cayetano is sponsoring the bill in the plenary as of posting time.

“When the House constitutes itself into a Committee of the Whole, it functions as one committee acting upon a bill or resolution, and conducting its proceedings like a regular committee with its membership composed of all the Members of the House,” House rule states.

This is a developing story.

/MUF