Boy from Talisay dances to neighbor’s TikTok music

CEBU CITY, Philippines— TikTok music is so hard to resist that even from afar, you will still be tempted to dance to its tunes.

This young boy from Purok Malinawon, Nonoc Tabunok in Talisay City proves this right.

Honelyn Rabaya, 23, uploaded on Tuesday, May 12, the video of Marco Caneda, 8, dancing to the TikTok music from his neighbor’s house.

“My sister and I decided to play some TikTok music from our house and since we live close to Marco’s house, it can easily be heard, and to our surprise, we saw him dancing by their door to the songs,” she said.

Caneda said that he was just dancing by the door because he was told that he is not allowed to go out of the house because of the ECQ. Good job kiddo!

Rabaya decided to upload the video to spread good vibes around with the permission of her cousin, Caneda.

“He was so happy when he knew he was trending and that many finds this funny,” she added.

In the video, you can see Caneda dancing gracefully to the music even with some comedic facial expressions.

Watch it here:

WATCH: Eight-year-old Marco Caneda from Talisay City dances from their doorstep while listening to TikTok music being played from another house in their area. Caneda manages to still enjoy dancing even while inside his house to comply with enhanced community quarantine guidelines. If a kid can do it, why can’t we all follow, too?Video from: Honeylyn Rabaya | Immae Lachica Posted by CDN Digital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The video as of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, has already been viewed 1.4 million times with 89,000 shares and 104,000 reactions. /bmjo