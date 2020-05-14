Tangke councilman to face complaint for strangling teacher over SAP distribution

By: Rosalie Abatayo - CDN Digital | May 14,2020 - 09:48 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A councilman of Barangay Tangke in Talisay City is facing a complaint for direct assault after allegedly strangling a college instructor because of an altercation over the distribution of the socialize amelioration program (SAP).

Police Corporal Marlon Solon Fabian of the Talisay City Police Station identified the councilman as Randy Gabas. He said the direct assault complaint will be filed within Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Fabian said Gabas confronted a team distributing SAP assistance at the Talisay City College in Barangay Poblacion.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

“Kani si konsehal, nasuko ni siya sa tig-distribute sa SAP kay nganong wala daw naapil ang iyang mga constituents,” Fabian told CDN Digital via phone.

(This councilman was mad at those distributing the SAP because his constituents were not part of the list of beneficiaries.)

Fabian said the councilman charged at a college instructor identified as Marl Vincent Labitad, who was part of the distribution team.

“Mao to iyang gikasuk-an [kay] wala naapil sa SAP beneficiaries (list). Nia-ttack siya sa victim, iyang gituok unya iyang gi-threaten,” Fabian said, quoting a police report.

(That was what he was mad about that they were not part of the SAP beneficiaries list. He attacked the victim, he choked him and threatened him.)

Fabian said Gabas is currently detained in the police station’s custodial facility pending the filing of charges. /bmjo