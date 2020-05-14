RAFI collaborates with Kadasig and Bisaya artists for COVID-19 myth buster song “Dungan”

In its efforts to further help flatten the COVID curve, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) continues to touch people’s lives and shape the future with hope and kindness by championing an information campaign tagged as Project Komunidad Kontra Covid in response to the soaring number of cases in Cebu City.

Optimizing the power of music to reach the public in order to debunk the myths surrounding COVID-19, RAFI has collaborated with Kadasig to launch a song titled “Dungan.” ( Watch the Dungan music video here – https://web.facebook.com/cdndigital/videos/288600758804051/) Featuring various Bisaya artists from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, “Dungan” was co-written by Niño Vasquez of Fin and Fil, Kami Norte Production, Intertwined, Jude Gitamondoc and RAFI’s very own Haidee Palapar of the Culture and Heritage Unit.

Jude Gitamondoc, one of the writers and producers who crafted RAFI’s #Hunaw jingle, shared how the song was truly a full collaboration of various Bisaya artists from all around the world – from the writing and arrangement to the performance.

“When the seriousness of the subject matter was pointed out, I suggested we produce a rap song. I wanted it to be noticeably different from all the other collaboration projects out there. It is inspirational but at the same time grounded on the situation of the real world,” he said.

With the resounding lyric “ayg kumpyansa bai!” Gitamondoc shares that with the city being under community quarantine for about two months, the tendency of the public is to become more relaxed and complacent and not deal with the real situation. He says: “We need to focus on surmounting the pandemic, and the only way we can do that is if we act and heal as one.”

Gitamondoc commends the campaign initiated by RAFI and notes how inspiring it was to see an institution that goes beyond and really empathizes with the needs of the greater community. He hopes that this song will reach out to all the Bisdak, leaving a message of hope: “Ayg kumpyansa! Walay kalisod nga di ta mabuntog ug dungan!”

“We want to reach as many people as we can through both offline and online initiatives. Recognizing that music is a common language for all, we decided to collaborate with Jude. The thought process was that we wanted the song to be relatable, compelling and at the same time reflective of one of RAFI’s core values—collaboration. Hence “Dungan,” shares Estee Plunket, the Brand Development Group (BDG) Director of RAFI.

To magnify its initiatives in providing correct information about COVID-19, RAFI has also collaborated with Cebu COVID Volunteers through Dr. Karen Woolbright, Dr. Ernick Villegas and Councilor Joel Garganera from the Cebu City LGU on a ricorida (roving truck) that plied the streets of Cebu delivering a message from the doctors on the prevention of COVID-19. A billboard was also put up in partnership with Alcordo Advertising, containing information on the probable risks of transmission of the virus while wearing a mask versus without a mask, starting with the areas of Pardo. The campaign is designed to educate the public on health protocols, practices and behaviors for the new normal set to be institutionalized with the upcoming resumption of businesses and workforce after the lifting of the implemented community quarantine guidelines.

Kind individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the initiative or join the fight against COVID-19, may visit www.rafi.org.ph and RAFI’s Facebook Page or e-mail at [email protected] for more details.