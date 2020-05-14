Refresher tips for better at-home baking

As the virus outbreak continues to spread across the world, more and more people are opting to stay indoors with the fear of getting infected.

Unsurprisingly, those who are stuck in their homes are hungry for ways to pass the time and to kill their boredom.

And among the various activities that one can do at home, many have now taken up baking thanks to the enormous amount of time that we currently have on our hands.

So whether you have taken up baking for the first time or returning to the craft after quite some time, here is are some tips that will serve as a refresher course for better at-home baking.

Always read the recipe before you begin.

Reading a recipe is the most important thing before you consider baking. Not only will it prepare you mentally for everything you need to do, but you will also notice if there is any last-minute shopping that needs to be done. It will take you 1-5 minutes of your time and it could save you from wasting your ingredients and money on a failed recipe.

Have the correct butter consistency

When it comes to baked goods, butter is what makes things tender, flaky, flavorful, decadent, and creamy — all things that a good pastry should be. That’s why it’s important to have your butter prepped as the recipe suggests as butter can dramatically affect the texture of your baked goods.

Take note of the room temperature.

If a recipe calls for room temperature eggs or any dairy ingredients such as milk or yogurt, make sure you follow suit. Recipes don’t just do that for fun. Room temperature ingredients emulsify much easier into the batter, which creates a uniform texture throughout your baked good.

Learn how to measure

This is actually one of the most important baking tips. It is already common knowledge that baking requires science. It requires precise ratios, proven techniques, and well-tested recipes. Unlike cooking, where you can just simply improvise and substitute your use of ingredients, baking requires precision in its recipe application.

Keep your oven door closed

We know you’re excited about what’s baking but opening and closing the over door to check your baked goods can completely throw off the oven temperature.

It’s so tempting to keep the oven ajar to see your cake rising, cookies baking, and cupcakes puffing up. But doing so can let cool air in, which interrupts the baked good from cooking and rising properly./dbs