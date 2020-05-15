Cebu City residents urged: Submit to rapid test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is urging the residents to submit themselves to the rapid test.

Today is the last day of testing for the tri-cities, including Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

Cebu City lags behind its neighbors in the accomplishment for the number of tested individuals.

The city recorded only 5,429 individuals from its target of more than 17,000.

City Officer Rey Gealon is encouraging the residents of Barangays Binaliw, Adlaon, Agsungot, Mabini, Sirao, Cambinocot, Tabunan, Bonbon, Paril, and Buhisan to undergo the test.

He said the city would need more volunteers to get as many samples as they could for a better data assessment.

“Avail of this free testing,” said Gealon.

The city government has reminded the residents that the results of the test can be used when they will return to work once the enhanced community quarantine will become a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The results of the tests are expected to be released in the next few days when the Department of Health DOH is also expected to have a recommendation for the three cities./dbs