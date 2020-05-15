Ferro on Sinas birthday issue: Let the investigation proceed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Let the course of investigation proceed.”

This was the comment of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, to the issue involving the former PRO-7 director and now the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, Police Major General Debold Sinas.

Sinas and other officers were reported to have allegedly violated quarantine regulations during his birthday on May 8, 2020.

In an interview with the media this morning, May 15, Ferro said that Sinas had done many things while he was in PRO-7 that proved that he was a good director.

“I think a person should not be crucified unless the necessary due process is given to him. We should give due credit to the good things that he has done to Region 7 and NCRPO, but again, we should respect the decision of the higher authorities to conduct an investigation,” said Ferro.

Ferro added that they would just have to wait for the result of the investigation about the matter.

Sinas before he was assigned as the new top cop of NCRPO in the middle of October 2019, he was assigned as the PRO-7 director for one year and three months./dbs