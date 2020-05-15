265 Chinese nationals in illegal Pogo nabbed

Around 265 Chinese nationals allegedly involved in an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operation (Pogo) were arrested in a hotel in Las Piñas City on Thursday evening for violating the local city ordinance and the national directive against mass gathering.

A report from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) showed that the Chinese nationals were arrested in Eurotel along Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Almanza Uno around 9 p.m. following reports on alleged violations of Sec. 2 (7) of the Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No. 30-A series of 2020 which prohibits mass gatherings.

The arrest, conducted by policemen from the NCRPO, Regional Special Operations Group, Las Piñas Police and the Southern Police District, was almost a week after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. allowed Pogos to partially resume operations subject to “stringent conditions.”

Police seized around 110 laptop computers, 467 cell phones, 251 Chinese passports, internet and WiFi connection devices, two counting machines, and cash amounting to P6.46 million during the discovery of the illegal Pogo operations.

The arrested persons face charges for violations of Republic Act No. 11332 and Executive Order No. 112.

Earlier, 63 Chinese and 13 Filipinos were arrested in a condominium unit in Barangay Olympia in Makati City and later detained at a custodial facility at the NCRPO headquarters in Taguig City.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, who came under fire after violating the prohibition against mass gathering, commended the police and assured the public that they “will not cease in our anticriminality effort to free the Metro from all forms of lawlessness that endanger the peaceful way of living of every citizen.”

“Cooperation is our best weapon,” he said.

