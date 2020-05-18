Some LTO offices in Cebu to open starting May 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Land Transportation Office Central Visayas (LTO-7) has announced that it will be opening some of its offices in Cebu starting Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

LTO-7 director Victor Caindec confirmed this with CDN Digital through a text message on Monday morning, May 18, 2020.

Only offices in Cebu City and Mandaue City won’t be opened since both cities will still be under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Caindec said that the opening of their offices outside the cities of Cebu and Mandaue will be focused on renewal transactions only.

“We want to manage the backlogs first,” said Caindec.

He also announced that the office in Toledo City will still be closed due to the renovation of the office to comply with the social distancing protocol by the government.

The offices that will start operating on Wednesday are the Lapu-Lapu District Office, Island Mall Mactan Licensing Center, Talisay Extension Office, Carcar District Office, Balamban Licensing Center, Danao District Office, Medellin Extension Office, Camotes Extension Office, and Bantayan Extension Office.

Before opening their offices in Cebu, LTO-7 has already opened some of their doors to their clients in Negros Oriental and Bohol last Wednesday, May 13.

Follow safety protocol

LTO-7 is reminding all its clients to follow all the safety protocols, like the wearing of face mask, practicing of social and physical distancing, and not allowing individuals under 21 years old and above 60 years old to transact. Pregnant women are also not allowed to do any transaction.

Caindec added that they will have to assess the situation first before they can announce up to when the offices will remain open.

“We’ll make the announcement once we see and analyze the situation after our office reopens,” said Caindec. /bmjo